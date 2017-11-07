Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Program needs help finding manatee seen in York River

YORK RIVER – The Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Program is seeking the public’s help in finding a manatee recently seen in the York River.

As winter approaches, falling water temperatures could pose a real danger to a manatee.

“With the approaching winter, falling water temperatures may pose a real danger to a manatee. The Stranding Response Program is coordinating with federal and private partners to evaluate the condition of any manatees that may be remaining in the area.”

Any member of the public who observes a manatee is asked to call the 24-hour Stranding Response hotline at 757-385-7575. The Stranding Team will need an exact location and photos or video of the animal.

People are asked to maintain a safe distance from any manatee to prevent disturbance or potential injury.