VHSL football first round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs begin this week. More than 30 schools from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason. Below are the pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(8) Tallwood (5-0) vs. (1) Landstown (10-0)

(7) Granby (6-4) vs. (2) Ocean Lakes (9-1)

(6) Cox (6-4) vs. (3) Oscar Smith (8-2)

(5) Bayside (6-4) vs. (4) Woodside (7-3)

Class 5 – Region A

(8) Maury (4-6) vs. (1) Indian River (7-3)

(7) Norview (4-6) vs. (2) Salem (6-4)

(6) Gloucester (5-5) vs. (3) Hampton (7-3)

(5) Princess Anne (5-5) vs. (4) Nansemond River (6-4)

Class 4 – Region A

(8) Jamestown (2-8) vs. (1) King’s Fork (9-1)

(7) Warhill (7-3) vs. (2) Lafayette (9-1)

(6) Heritage (7-3) vs. (3) Deep Creek (8-2)

(5) Lake Taylor (7-3) vs. (4) Smithfield (8-2)

Class 3 – Region A

(8) Booker T. Washington (4-6) vs. (1) Phoebus (10-0)

(7) Lakeland (4-6) vs. (2) Norcom (9-1)

(6) Park View (7-3) vs. (3) York (7-3)

(5) Southampton (7-3) vs. (4) Hopewell (6-4)

Class 2 – Region A

(7) Bruton (2-8) vs. (2) Poquoson (7-3)

Class 1 – Region A

(8) Northampton (5-5) vs. (1) Essex (9-1)

(7) Middlesex (6-4) vs. (2) Sussex Central (8-2)

(5) Northumberland (5-5) vs. (4) West Point (8-2)