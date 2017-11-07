× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler, cloudy, and rain building in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain chances climb, temperatures fall… Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Rain chances will increase through the day with our best chance this evening and tonight.

Expect more widespread showers tonight with lows only dropping into the low 50s.

Clouds and showers will continue tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies again Wednesday with showers. The best chance for rain tomorrow will be midday and through the afternoon. It will be cooler and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with north winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Clouds and showers will move out on Thursday with highs near 60. Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will only reach the low 50s with lows falling into the 30s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (70%), Cooler. Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Rina is moving north over the open Atlantic. Rina is centered about 880 miles east of Bermuda and moving north at 12 mph. This general motion accompanied by an increase in forward speed is expected through today. A turn toward the NNE is forecast to occur by Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

5:00 AM AST Tue Nov 7

Location: 31.4°N 49.8°W

Moving: N at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 7th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

1985 Flooding: River Crest 30.76′ at Richmond City Locks

