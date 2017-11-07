Six arrested in Northampton County NC armed robbery investigation

NORTHAMPTON CO., N.C. – Six people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred October 20 outside of Gastonia, North Carolina.

All six suspects were arrested that evening after the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded and was able to locate their vehicle.

Christopher Pitt, 16, of Weldon was arrested and charged with larceny of firearm where he received a $10,000 secured bond.

Jeremy Motley, 20, was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon where he received a $10,500 secured bond.

Demonte Lee, 17, of Roanoke Rapids, NC was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm where he received a $10,000 secured bond.

Tyzhae Squire, 18, of Gaston was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon where he received a $10,500 secured bond.

Mahkhi Bynum, 17, of Roanoke Rapids was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon where he received a $500 secured bond.

Deontre Gatling, 17, of Weldon was arrested and served outstanding warrants out of Halifax Co. for misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, and 2nd degree trespassing. He received a $1,000 secured bond and was later found to not have been involved in the original larceny incident.

Three firearms were also found inside the vehicle.