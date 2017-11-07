Meet UFC fighter Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith at Chesapeake’s Coast Guard Exchange

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Before the UFC’s much-anticipated Fight Night in Norfolk on Saturday, you can catch one of the UFC’s fighters for a meet-and-greet at the Coast Guard Exchange in Chesapeake!

In honor of Veterans Day, military members and their families will be able to meet UFC Middleweight Anthony “Lionheart” Smith on Friday, November 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Smith is a mixed martial artist currently competing in the UFC Middleweight division. Originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, he’s been a professional competitor since 2008. He has a record of 28 wins (14 by knockout) and 12 losses.

This is the second time Smith has visited the CGX in Chesapeake since it opened in 2009.