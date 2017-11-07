Hampton Police looking for convenience store robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for several suspects who robbed the What’s Up convenience store in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue on November 6.

Hampton emergency dispatchers received a call reporting the robbery at 6:27 p.m.

The investigation revealed two men entered the business, at least one of them armed with a handgun. The men demanded money and after receiving an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, they ran from the store towards Victoria Boulevard.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black and white hooded jacket, black jeans, dark-colored shoes with white soles, and a white and blue cloth covering his face.

The other suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a white hoodie, with black jeans, red shoes with white soles, and a multi-colored jacket covering his face.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.