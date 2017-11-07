Former Major League pitcher, 8-time All-Star Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Roy Halladay, an 8-time Major League Baseball All-Star, 2-time Cy Young Award winner and one of the most dominating starting pitchers of the past two decades, is dead at age 40.

Halladay was piloting his single-engine plane when it crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Halladay retired in 2013 after 16 MLB seasons with the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and Phillies (2010-13). He won 203 games with a 3.38 ERA. In 2010, he became just the second pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in the postseason.

“There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game,” the club said in a statement. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”

According to CBS News, ICON Aircraft featured Halladay in an October article about him receiving the first 2018 model of the plane.

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball,” Halladay said in the article.

The company said they were notified of the crash and they are investigating the incident.

