× First Warning Forecast: Chilly Temps And Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are already dropping this afternoon as we dip into the 50s and low 60s across the viewing area. Rain chances are currently sitting at 30% but will continue to rise through the afternoon and into the evening. By 2 pm rain chances will jump up to 50% and by 6pm we will be at a 70% chance of rain and a small chance of a rumble of thunder or two. ​Overnight rain will start to clear and we’ll be left mostly cloudy with a few lingering light showers possible.

Tomorrow morning we will be mild sitting in the low 50s but we will not warm up much through the day. By the afternoon we will reach a high of only 55 with a mostly cloudy sky and another 70% chance of rain. Wind will continue to blow from the north 10-15 mph. The best chance of some tidal flooding will be Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday we start to improve. Highs breaking into the 60s and gradually clearing through the day, with only a 30% chance of rain.

Friday we see another cold front and drop another 10+ degrees, only reaching highs in the low 50s but rain chances will stay at 0% through Saturday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (70%), Cooler. Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

The center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 32.4 North, longitude 49.3 West. Rina is moving toward the north near 15 mph. This general motion accompanied by an increase in forward speed is expected through tonight. An even faster motion toward the north-northeast is forecast to occur by Wednesday night. Still no threat to land.

11:00 AM AST Tue Nov 7

Location: 32.4°N 49.3°W

Moving: N at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph