Crash involving tractor-trailer, pickup truck blocking WB Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk authorities are responding to a crash on Route 58 involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Emergency dispatchers received calls reporting the crash at 10:08 a.m. The crash occurred on Route 58 westbound just before the Pitchkettle Road exit.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews, along with Suffolk Police, responded to the scene. Emergency medical assessment and treatment was given to those involved.

One adult was taken via ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. Another adult was taken via ambulance to Sentara Obici Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Route 58 are expected to remain closed for several hours. Detours will be placed at Route 58 and Route 460 westbound.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.