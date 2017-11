ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – An active barricade situation is underway in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, a man has barricaded himself inside his home on Sign Post Road in New Church and is threatening to harm himself.

The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office at approximately 8:32 a.m. as a domestic incident.

Virginia State Police are assisting with the situation.

