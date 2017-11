ARROW new episode, Thursday 11/9 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Deathstroke Returns” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SLADE RETURNS; VIGILANTE REAPPEARS IN STAR CITY — Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) returns and asks Oliver (Stephen Amell) for help in tracking down his son. When they learn Joe (guest star William Franklyn-Miller) has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade’s hopes of reunion forever. Meanwhile, Vigilante reappears in Star City. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Spiro Skentzos (#605). Original airdate 11/9/2017.