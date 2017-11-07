ARROW new episode, Thursday 11/9 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Election Day: Virginia Polls open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.; N.C. polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

ARROW new episode, Thursday 11/9 at 9pm

"Deathstroke Returns"

SLADE RETURNS; VIGILANTE REAPPEARS IN STAR CITY — Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) returns and asks Oliver (Stephen Amell) for help in tracking down his son.  When they learn Joe (guest star William Franklyn-Miller) has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade’s hopes of reunion forever.   Meanwhile, Vigilante reappears in Star City.  Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Spiro Skentzos (#605).  Original airdate 11/9/2017.