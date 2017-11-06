Website selling ‘ugly Christmas rompers’ for the holidays

Would you wear one of these to the office holiday party?

An online retailer is selling Christmas—and Hanukkah—rompers just in time for the holidays.

GetonFleek.com released a new line of ugly holiday rompers for men. Each of them is on sale for $99.99.

The rompers come in four different styles: an elf, Santa, “classic,” and an “It’s Lit” version for those who celebrate Hanukkah.

The website says each romper has a zipper fly in the front in case anyone was concerned about that.

The website also has traditional ugly Christmas sweaters.