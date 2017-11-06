Virginia Beach schools are asking for feedback on replacing, modernizing schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Before prioritizing improvements and renovations to public schools in Virginia Beach, the school system wants input on what those in the community think about the most important modernization’s that need to be made.

Virginia Beach Public Schools is looking to plan-out the next 15 years of improvements and will meet twice with parents, faculty and staff.

Community meetings will be held Monday, Nov. 13, at Kellam High School and Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Old Donation School. Both meetings will be from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and information shared at both meetings will be the same.

VBPS says the meetings will engage in conversation about enrollment projections, school conditions and needs of schools. There will also be time for those in atendance to speak, suggest or raise concerns about the plans for the distrcit.

Feedback will be shared with the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan Steering Committee, which is comprised of students, school division and city leaders as well as community organizations.

Their task is to oversee the plan development process and aggregate the community’s input with facility assessments of school buildings to develop prioritization scenarios. These scenarios will be shared with the community in the spring before any recommendations are presented to the School Board, said VBPS.

Steering committee members as well as representatives from Cooperative Strategies, the professional demographics firm assisting with the planning process, will be present at both community meetings to help answer any questions. Those unable to attend the community meetings will still have an opportunity to give their input when VBCPS launches a survey later this month.

For more information about the process, visit the school division’s Long-Range Facilities Master Plan page on vbschools.com.