Virginia Beach Police searching for bank robbery suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect who robbed the Bank of America at 210 Laskin Road Monday afternoon.

Around 2:05 p.m., people flagged down an officer near Pacific Avenue and Laskin Road and said they thought the Bank of American had just been robbed by someone who ran into the parking garage.

Officers learned that an armed male entered the bank and obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt, a white baseball cap with a red brim, a mask covering his face and sunglasses.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has information about this incident is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).