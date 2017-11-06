VALOR new episode, Monday 11/6 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 10:19 am, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, November 6, 2017

“Full Battle Rattle” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 

BRIAN LETSCHER (‘SCANDAL”) GUEST STARS — While the team scrambles for a new plan, Gallo (Matt Barr) puts himself in danger for the sake of the mission. Nora (Christina Ochoa) makes a decision that surprises and angers Gallo. Meanwhile, Ian (Charlie Barnett) clashes with CIA Deputy Director Magnus (guest star Brian Letscher, “Scandal”).  Lastly, Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) realizes she has a lot to prove. Nigel Thatch, W. Tre Davis and Corbin Reid also star. Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer wrote the episode, directed by Alex Pillai (#105).  Original airdate 11/6/2017.