VALOR new episode, Monday 11/6 at 9pm on WGNT 27

BRIAN LETSCHER (‘SCANDAL”) GUEST STARS — While the team scrambles for a new plan, Gallo (Matt Barr) puts himself in danger for the sake of the mission. Nora (Christina Ochoa) makes a decision that surprises and angers Gallo. Meanwhile, Ian (Charlie Barnett) clashes with CIA Deputy Director Magnus (guest star Brian Letscher, “Scandal”). Lastly, Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) realizes she has a lot to prove. Nigel Thatch, W. Tre Davis and Corbin Reid also star. Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer wrote the episode, directed by Alex Pillai (#105). Original airdate 11/6/2017.