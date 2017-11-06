Portsmouth library hold ‘Food for Fines’ through November

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Public Library started its ‘Food for Fines’ program Monday, and will run the event through Dec. 6.

The program allows people to pay off library late fees with food item that will help those in the community that need it most, says the library.

“Food for Fines’ allows us to help our customers clear their fines while supporting citizens in need,” said Library Director Todd Elliott. “The holidays can be particularly challenging for some of our neighbors, so the program goes a long way in helping others,” Elliott added.

During this period, library customers are encouraged to bring undamaged and unexpired boxed or canned non-perishable food items to any Portsmouth Library location. Each single food item will be applied as a $1 credit toward existing overdue fines.

All food collected will be donated to the Oasis Food Pantry which serves individuals in need in Portsmouth, Western Chesapeake, and Northern Suffolk. The food pantry distributes bags of food items to local residents every 60 days. In addition, they currently deliver food to almost 100 home-bound senior citizens each month.

The ‘Food for Fines’ program is applicable to Library overdue fines, only. No other fees are eligible. Damaged or expired items will not be accepted.

The library says that people that do not have late fees are also welcome to give toward the cause.

For more information on “Food for Fines” or for library hours and locations, please call 393-8501 or visit www.PortsmouthPublicLibrary.org.