Man suffers life threatening injuries after jumping from moving car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he jumped from a moving car in Hampton.

Officials say that police responded to the incident at the 1st block of Fox Hill Rd. around 1 p.m., where they found the man in the roadway.

The man was medevaced by Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and his condition is unknown.

Police say that they are not sure why the man jumped from the vehicle, and that the incident remains under investigation.

The Hampton Police Division is asking anyone that may have information that will assist to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.