Norfolk Police arrest man in connection with shooting near MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening near MacArthur Center.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Monticello Avenue for a gunshot disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Jameik Chisholm, 32, of Richmond. He has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.