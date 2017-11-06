Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years in prison after argument over sports and politics led to shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced Monday in connection to a shooting that resulted from an argument over sports and politics.

Charles Anthony Waddy, 44, was sentenced to 23 years in prison with 10 years and 4 months suspended for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

Waddy pleaded guilty on July 25 for an incident that took place on November 13, 2016. Around 8:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, the victim and a friend went to breakfast at Inland Reef Bar and Grill on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach when a verbal argument over sports and politics began between Waddy and the victim.

Waddy pulled out a handgun and placed it in his right hand, hidden from view, and motioned to the victim and stated, “I bet you won’t bring your [expletive] down here.” The victim got up from his seat and headed towards Waddy as Waddy pulled out the gun and fired one time, hitting the victim in the abdomen. When the victim fell to the ground, Waddy walked over to the victim and stood over him before leaving Inland Reef.

An Inland Reef employee who was friends with Waddy went to a nearby neighborhood and found Waddy. The employee took the gun from Waddy and brought him back to the restaurant, where the police had arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several major injuries to vital organs. He was hospitalized for more than a month and has undergone multiple surgeries and has permanent damage to several major organs as a result of the shooting.

Waddy has prior convictions for Petit Larceny, DUI – 2nd Offense within 5-10 Years and Assault.