N.C. Aquarium holds Veterans Day celebration

MANTEO, N.C. – The N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be celebrating Veterans Day by allowing those who visit to come in for free.

The aquarium says free admission will be all day Saturday and is one of the two free admission days that the aquarium offers each year.

The aquarium also says that Veterans Day will see the return of the presentation “Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes: The Unique Story of the Pea Island Lifesavers,” the true and inspiring story of the U.S. Life-Saving service and the engaging, unique history of the Pea Island Life-Saving Station.

These presentations draw enthusiastic participation by adults and children, and lead into important discussions about diversity and unity, says the aquarium.

November 11 will also kick-off the “Season of Thankfulness” food drive for the N.C. Aquarium.

The food drive ends November 30 and benefits the Roanoke Island Food Pantry at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.