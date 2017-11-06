× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm today, rain and a cool down tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and a big cool down on the way… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today as a cold front moves in from the west. It will be warm today with highs in the upper 70s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be slim for most of the day but scattered showers are possible tonight.

Cooler air will move in tomorrow, behind the cold front. Highs will only reach to near 60 Tuesday afternoon, a 20 degree drop. We will see some sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds will spread in by midday. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon. Widespread rain is likely by tomorrow evening. Cool air, clouds, and showers will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. More sunshine will mix in for Friday and the weekend but temperatures will stay cool.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Clouds Building, PM Rain (70%), Breezy, Cooler. Highs near 60. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A new tropical depression forms over the central Atlantic, no threat to land. TD 19 is located about 900 miles east of Bermuda and moving east at 6 mph. A turn toward the NNE or north is expected later today, and this general motion is forecast to continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

5:00 AM AST Mon Nov 6

Location: 28.9°N 50.2°W

Moving: E at 6 mph

Min pressure: 1013 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 6th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.