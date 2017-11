NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Mariners’ Museum is offering $5 admission to active duty and retired military, veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day Military Family Appreciation Month.

The price will be offered to all military members and their immediate family from Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12 with military ID.

The offer is not valid with other offers and does not apply to 3D movies.

Click here to view a list of Veterans Day deals and freebies.