Help Fruitive create the ‘Ingredients for a Healthy Community’

NORFOLK, Va. – This November, Fruitive is serving up a delicious dish for a great cause.

Their new curry soup with Fall slaw was chosen from almost 50 recipe submissions during their “Ingredients for a Healthy Community” contest.

The winning recipe, created by Natasha Pollard, will be offered at all Hampton Roads Fruitive locations through the month of November.

The best part? All the proceeds from the sale of the soup will go directly to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The restaurant is also collecting healthy, nonperishable goods at all of their locations during the holiday season.