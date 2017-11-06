Gloucester County Schools website hacked with Islamic message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLOUCESTER, Va. - A Gloucester County Public Schools website was hacked by someone posting Islamic messages.

According to the superintendent of Gloucester County Public Schools, their hosting site "SchoolDesk.net" was hacked.

The main page of the schools websites was replaced with images of Saddam Hussein and a pro-Islamic state message.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons received a call from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office around 2 a.m.

The site was taken down around 6:30 a.m. and fixed by 8 a.m.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have both been notified. The main host site has also hired a private computer security company to investigate the hack.

"What's troubling about this situation is that the FBI and Homeland [Security] aren't sure how the firewall was hacked," Jim Brogan, IT director for Gloucester County Schools said.

The hack is still being investigated.