VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former VBPD recruit was arrested on domestic assault and abduction charges stemming from an incident that happen in Hampton.

33-year-old Don Edward Irk was arrested on Friday, Nov. 3. , by police in Virginia Beach after obtaining warrants for his arrest from the Hampton Police Department.

VBPD said he was a recruit for the department, but no longer worked for the City of Virginia Beach.