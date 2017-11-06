× First Warning Forecast: Big Drop In Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We already nearing the 80s in some spots but a big change is on the way for tomorrow. More cloud cover will roll in overnight and temperatures will drop into the high 50s and low 60s. ​

We will wake up in the mid to high 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day and rain chances will gradually build. By the early evening rain chances will be at 70% and we have a slight chance of a thunderstorm. We will continue to be on the breezy side with the wind coming from the NE at 10-15 mph. We will see some nuisance tidal flooding through the week.

We continue to stay cool through the week with highs sticking in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will start to dip into the 40s as we head into Friday. Tuesday we have a 70% chance of rain, 50% for Wednesday, and 30% for Thursday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Clouds Building, PM Rain (70%), Breezy, Cooler. Highs near 60. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A new tropical depression forms over the central Atlantic, no threat to land. TD 19 is located about 900 miles east of Bermuda and moving east at 6 mph. A turn toward the NNE or north is expected later today, and this general motion is forecast to continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

11:00 AM AST Mon Nov 6

Location: 28.9°N 50.2°W

Moving: NNE at 3 mph

Min pressure: 1013 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph