VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Chocolate lovers, rejoice!

The Virginia Beach Chocolate Festival is coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The sweet two-day event will have a variety of chocolate artisans and vendors. Chocolate lovers can attend demonstrations or sessions, sample, talk with chocolateiers and–of course–buy chocolate.

Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 11 and 12.

