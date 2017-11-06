Chesapeake Fire Department to host pancake breakfast with Santa & Sparky

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Start your holiday season off right by having a delicious pancake breakfast with Santa and the Chesapeake Fire Department’s beloved four-legged mascot!

The Chesapeake Fire Department will host the buffet breakfast on December 2 from 8-11 a.m. at Fire Station #5 on 451 Hanbury Road in Chesapeake.

The breakfast – which includes pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, milk and bananas – is $7. You can also take a 4×6 photo with Santa and Sparky for just $5. Credit cards are accepted.

The fire department will also host a safety house tour and give demonstrations of their fire equipment.

In addition to the breakfast and photo opportunity, there will be a raffle for gift baskets and 50/50 cash prizes. One ticket is $1 and 6 tickets are $5.

Parking will be available at Great Bridge Intermediate School, and a shuttle service will be provided starting at 7:45 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Chesapeake Fire Department Retirement Committee.