Virginia Beach brewery to host ‘Harry Potter Day’ in honor of first movie’s anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wasserhund Brewing Company is celebrating the 16th anniversary of the first movie’s release in the United States in style.

The brewery will have a Dogsmeade-themed taproom and a special alcoholic butter beer “Puppy Litter” release.

They will also play Harry Potter movies all day on a big screen TV. Special Harry Potter-themed baked goods will be available.

The event, which is open admission, will take place on Tuesday, November 14 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.