Life saving move: how to react in an emergency situation

It’s a situation we’ve all encountered. Moving over when you hear sirens behind you, but officials say many drivers don’t obey the Move Over Law.

“When we’re called to an incident, everything we do is based on time,” says Captain Scott Saunders, Chesapeake Fire Department.

The moment a first responder gets a call, getting to the scene as quickly as possible is critical. When responding to trauma, they’re in what they call the “Golden Hour.” It’s exactly sixty minutes from the time the trauma occurred to the time they get the patient to a surgeon.

“People really don’t know just what to do when they see that emergency vehicle coming, so sometimes they’ll stop right in front of us,” says Saunders.

The Move Over Law was set up in Virginia in 2002. The law says drivers must slow down and move over to give safe clearance to law enforcement.

But, Mike Brady, who has been a first responder driver for more than 20 years for Chesapeake Fire Department says drivers almost never obey the law.

