Kirk Cousins comes through in the clutch as Redskins rally to beat Seahawks 17-14

SEATTLE, Wash. – Kirk Cousins had a Seattle Seahawks defensive linemen in his face all evening, but when the game was on the line, Cousins made the throws that mattered.

After Russell Wilson found Doug Baldwin for a 30-yard touchdown toss with 1:34 remaining in the game to take their first lead of the evening, Cousins responded promptly.

Washington (4-4) used 35 seconds to drive 70 yards in four plays to take back the lead. On that drive, Cousins found Brian Quick for a 31-yard gain, then hit an outstretched Josh Doctson down the sideline for a 38-yard gain to the Seahawks one-yard line.

Seattle (5-3) tried a Hail Mary attempt with :04 seconds remaining, but was broken up by DeAngelo Hall, who also returned punts for the ‘Skins in his first game active since Week 3 in 2016.

This win saved the Redskins from falling two games under .500, and puts them in position to push for a wild card spot in the NFC playoff race.

The outlook wasn’t too bright before the game started, especially with all the injuries Washington was nursing.

The ‘Skins start the second half of the season next week at home against the Minnesota Vikings.