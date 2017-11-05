× First Warning Forecast: Morning fog, then warming to near 80

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a warm start to the work week, then a big drop in temperatures.

Skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will once again be on the mild side, upper 50s and low 60s. Some patchy, dense fog is possible overnight into Monday morning. High pressure will move offshore tonight, which will help temperatures trend well above normal for this time off year.

Expect highs in the mid and upper 70s to near 80, for many communities to start the work week. Skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. A cold front will approach late Monday. Shower chances will increase late. We could even hear a rumble of thunder.

The frontal system will stall south of the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler, only warming to the low 60s. Many areas may not even get out of the 50s. Scattered showers are possible, manly during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM fog. Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers possible (50%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A well-defined low pressure system located about 850 miles east-southeast of Bermuda continues to become better organized. Conditions are currently favorable for additional development, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next day or two as the system moves NNE through the open Atlantic. Conditions are expected to become less conducive for development in the middle part of next week, when the system is expected to reach colder water and merge with a cold front.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH…80 percent.

