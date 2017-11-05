First Warning Forecast: Milder, with some clearing
Temperatures will be warmer today. Expect clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Even warmer to start the work week as an area of high pressure moves off the coast. We could see high temperatures break into the 80s!
Rain chances will increase Tuesday. We may even hear a rumble of thunder. We will actually see our high temperature shortly after midnight, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s throughout the day. Temperatures will then dip into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect showers to carry into the day Wednesday. It will be on the chilly side Friday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 50s.
Today: AM patchy fog. Clearing skies and warming temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: SE/S 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
A large area of low pressure is centered about 875 miles ESE of Bermuda. This low could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by Tuesday or Wednesday. It is moving toward the NNE over the north-central Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…40 percent.
