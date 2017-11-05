× First Warning Forecast: Milder, with some clearing

Today: AM patchy fog. Clearing skies and warming temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: SE/S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A large area of low pressure is centered about 875 miles ESE of Bermuda. This low could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by Tuesday or Wednesday. It is moving toward the NNE over the north-central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…40 percent.

