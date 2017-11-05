Hampton holds candlelight vigil, honors lives lost to gun violence in the city

HAMPTON, Va. – Many were in attendance at a candlelight vigil in the City of Hampton Sunday evening.

Th vigil was held at the Hampton Boys and Girls Club from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to remember the countless lives that were lost to gun violence on Shell Road and across the city.

Vickie Williams-Cullins, a neighbor and community member, was proud of those in attendance that took the time to come out to the event.

“When you have folks come out, that tells you that they’ve taken (time) out of their day to show you that they value not only the community, but value you,”​ Williams-Cullins.

Family members, loved ones and those in the community stood with lit candles to honor those lost.

Organizers say the candles are to shed light on the constant gun violence in the city, which they say a majority of stem from gun violence.

Family members also brought pictures to show how they choose to remember those they have lost.

Five victims and their families were remembered during the event including Andrew Bell, 50, who was shot and killed back in May and Tayna Dolene Fox, 55, who died on Shell Road in October.

City officials, police, elected leaders, community organizations, neighbors and citizens were in attendance and showed support.