YORKTOWN, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect that was involved in car break-ins at Riverwalk Townes.

Police say the break-ins happen Friday evening, and that the suspect was caught on camera trying to break into vehicles at the townhouse complex.

Police ask that if anyone can identify the suspect to please contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference case # 1704326.