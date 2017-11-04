Virginia Tech stifled by Miami defense in ACC Coastal clash 28-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - Miami quarterback Malik Rosier threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead the No. 9 Hurricanes to a 28-10 victory over No. 13 Virginia Tech in an ACC game played Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The loss snapped the Hokies’ three-game winning streak, as Tech fell to 7-2 overall, 3-2 in the ACC. Miami extended its winning streak to 13 straight games dating back to last season and moved to 8-0 overall, 6-0 in the ACC.

Miami grabbed a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it. Rosier’s 8-yard pass to Braxton Berrios gave the ’Canes a 7-0 lead with 9:41 left in the first half, and Miami grabbed a two-touchdown bulge on Travis Homer’s 64-yard run less than three minutes later.

The Hokies used a Reggie Floyd interception to cut into the lead in the third quarter. Floyd’s pick of Rosier set up Josh Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-10 with 11:39 left in the third quarter.

But Miami scored 14 unanswered to put the game away. Rosier accounted for 277 yards of Miami’s 429 yards of offense.

Jackson completed 20 of 32 for 197 yards, with two interceptions for the Hokies, who finished with a season-low 299 yards and turned the ball over a season-high four times.