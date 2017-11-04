Virginia rallies to beat Georgia Tech 40-36, clinch first bowl berth since 2011

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Kurt Benkert's 27-yard touchdown pass to Andre Levrone with 1:22 left in the game helped Virginia complete a come back against Georgia Tech, 40-36.

The Cavaliers earned (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) bowl eligibility for the first time since 2011.

Benkert threw for three touchdowns, two to Andre Levrone. His poise after throwing a pick-six to Bruce Jordan-Willing was admirable.

The 'Hoos were down 28-13, but would find a way to complete the comeback, including scoring two plays later after Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding intercepted the Yellow Jackets.

"That's how we practice, that's how coach Mendenhall preaches to us," said Blanding. "That's just what we do, and that's just what Virginia football is. We're not going to break, and we're not going to shy down for nothing. No matter if we're down, we're going to come back up and win just like today."

UVA will look to continue adding wins to it's best season since 2011 next week at Louisville.