The Locker Room Show | November 3

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

On the last weekend of the regular season, Wink & Mitch air highlights of nine games around our area including the end of Oscar Smith's remarkable 99-game Southeastern district win streak with a loss at King's Fork, Landstown vs. Cox, First Colonial vs. Kempsville as the Chiefs try to win their first game since 2013 and Menchville vs. Phoebus as the Phantoms strive for a perfect regular season.

Plus, Poquoson vs. York, Bruton vs. Smithfield and Maury vs. Granby.

And, Mitch spotlights Tallwood vs. Bayside in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.