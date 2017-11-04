What a difference a day makes! Much cooler today, and it has just been downright dreary. We should remain dry as we head into the overnight hours. Just keeping a slight chance for a stray shower. We will however see some fog late tonight and Sunday morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight! ​Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.

Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday. Expect clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Even warmer to start the work week as an area of high pressure moves off the coast. We could see high temperatures break into the 80s!

Rain chances will increase Tuesday. We may even hear a rumble of thunder. We will actually see our high temperature shortly after midnight, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s throughout the day. Temperatures will then dip into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect showers to carry into the day Wednesday. It will be on the chilly side Friday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 50s.