Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Milder with more sunshine
What a difference a day makes! Much cooler today, and it has just been downright dreary. We should remain dry as we head into the overnight hours. Just keeping a slight chance for a stray shower. We will however see some fog late tonight and Sunday morning. Lows in the upper 50s.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight! Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.
Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday. Expect clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Even warmer to start the work week as an area of high pressure moves off the coast. We could see high temperatures break into the 80s!
Rain chances will increase Tuesday. We may even hear a rumble of thunder. We will actually see our high temperature shortly after midnight, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s throughout the day. Temperatures will then dip into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect showers to carry into the day Wednesday. It will be on the chilly side Friday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 50s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. Clearing skies and warming temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: SE/S 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
An elongated low pressure area centered about 850 miles east- southeast of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics as it moves to the north-northeast over the central Atlantic through this weekend into the middle of next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW…30 percent.
