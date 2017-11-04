× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Milder with more sunshine

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. Clearing skies and warming temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: SE/S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

An elongated low pressure area centered about 850 miles east- southeast of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics as it moves to the north-northeast over the central Atlantic through this weekend into the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW…30 percent.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.