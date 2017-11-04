Police: North Carolina man uses ice cream truck to lure, sexually assault kids

DURHAM, N.C. – Durham Police are looking for a man who is wanted for first degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

Police say 51-year-old Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah used an ice cream truck to lure two children.

According to police, two boys reported that they were sexually assaulted by Rahmah inside the truck.

The red ice cream truck is a Ford van with pictures of popsicles decorated on the side and back with North Carolina license plate PCZ-3617.

Investigators say the incidents happened on October 22 and October 25.

Police say additional charges could be coming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.