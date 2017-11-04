North Carolina man uses ice cream truck to lure kids

Durham, N.C. – Durham police investigators are trying to locate Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah who is wanted for multiple incidents involving first degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

The 51-year-old man was using a red ice cream truck when he lured two children into the vehicle with it.

Both the incidents were later reported by the children after being sexually assaulted by Rahmah in the truck.

The red ice cream truck is a Ford van with numerous pictures of popsicles decorated on the side and back, with NC license plate PCZ-3617.

Rahmah is charged with felony first degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.