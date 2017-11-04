Mexican restaurant, four new holiday stores coming to MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. – MacArthur Center is adding a Mexican restaurant and four new stores just in time for the holiday shopping season.

La Hacienda Fresh Mexican Grill, which opens in late November, will offer specialty burritos and tacos. La Hacienda Fresh Mexican Grill will be located on the level three Food Court.

Plow & Hearth opened on November 1 and offers home goods, garden products, indoor and outdoor furniture, seasonal decor, clothing, gifts and toys. The store will be on the first level of the mall across from Love Culture.

See’s Candies opens November 9 and offers chocolates, brittle toffees, lollipops and more. Customers can create their own candy box with chocolates as well. See’s Candies is located on level one of the Nordstrom court.

Hickory Farms opened in late October on level one of the Nordstrom court. It offers gift baskets, including a variety of favorites such as gourmet meats and cheeses, fruit baskets filled with pears, apples, dried fruits, cheeses and more.

Silver Stream, a one-of-a-kind silver jewelry store, will open on November 22. The jeweler is on the first level of the mall in the space formerly occupied by T-Mobile, next to Helzberg Diamonds.