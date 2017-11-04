Free spay/neuter, vaccines for Portsmouth pets on November 18

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Spay Hampton Roads will offer free spay/neuter and vaccines for cats and dogs Saturday, November 18.

Pets must reside in Cradock, Brighton, Prentis Park, Shea Terrace, Port Norfolk, or Highland areas of the city.

Owners must fill out this form online or call Spay Hampton Roads at 757-456-1215 to make an appointment for a spay/neuter.

The clinic is operated by the Virginia Beach SPCA and will be located at the front of the Save-A-Lot parking lot at 33816 George Washington Highway.

Visit SpayHR.org for more information.