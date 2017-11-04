Franklin man sentenced to six years for selling LSD

FRANKLIN, Va. – Taylor Beale was sentenced to six years in prison for possession with intent to sell LSD and possession of a firearm, after the 23-year-old sold LSD to undercover police units back in September 2016.

Officials say that they had set up multiple meetings with Beale, and that on the fourth meet up, Virginia State Police Meherrin Drug Task Force Officers found him to be in possession of twenty tabs of LSD and a handgun.

Police had caught onto Beale’s drug selling after he originally sold LSD to an undercover Franklin Police detective.

When Beale was arrested, he admitted that he’d previously robbed another LSD dealer at gunpoint.

In addition to the 76 month sentence, the court also ordered the forfeiture of Beale’s car, and two guns Beale brought to LSD deals with police.

lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a Schedule 1 drug in the Commonwealth of Virginia.