× First Warning Forecast: Gloomy, cool and breezy, a shower or two possible

A cool and breezy day on tap.

Today: Overcast with isolated showers (20-30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Satellite imagery indicates that a weak area of low pressure has formed about 1000 miles southeast of Bermuda, accompanied by disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics as it moves to the north-northeast over the central Atlantic this weekend and early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW…30 percent.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.