First Warning Forecast: Gloomy, cool and breezy, a shower or two possible
A cool and breezy day on tap.
We’ll have a chance for an isolated shower or two throughout the day. Giving it a 20-30 percent chance. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the low and mid 60s. We could see some nuisance tidal flooding at times of high tide due to the persistent northeast winds. High pressure will start to build in today into Sunday.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight! Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.
Temperatures will be around 10 degrees warmer on Sunday. Expect clouds and sunshine.
Even warmer to start the work week. We could see high temperatures break into the 80s! Rain chances will increase on Tuesday. We may even hear a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will then dip into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. It will be on the chilly side next Friday. Temperatures will only warm to the low and mid 50s.
Today: Overcast with isolated showers (20-30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
Satellite imagery indicates that a weak area of low pressure has formed about 1000 miles southeast of Bermuda, accompanied by disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics as it moves to the north-northeast over the central Atlantic this weekend and early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW…30 percent.
