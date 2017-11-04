Field Guide in downtown Norfolk to close in December

NORFOLK, Va. – After four years of business, Field Guide will close on December 2, the restaurant announced on Facebook Wednesday.

The restaurant is located at 429 Granby Street in downtown Norfolk.

“It’s been four incredible years since we opened, and we’ve loved being part of Downtown Norfolk’s growing energy. With that said, it’s time for Field Guide to make way for new adventures and allow the next rad idea to move into our home at 429 Granby,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the restaurant’s next door neighbor, a digital ad agency called Grow, already has plans for the space.