15-year-old killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head Friday evening.

Around 10:40 p.m., police and medics responded to the parking lot behind Macedonia Baptist Church at 5500 Marshall Avenue after a report of a person lying on the ground.

When they arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information or description available at this time.

The identity of the victim will not be released because due to changes in State Code, law enforcement is no longer able to release the identity of juveniles who die as the result of a violent crime.