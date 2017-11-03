Visit Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town for just $15 on select days

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The holidays are here, and what better way to spend them than by paying a visit to Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s festive Christmas Town?

Tickets for the holiday celebration are available for just $15 during a special online sale from November 2-6. Most of the $15 ticket days are only available Monday-Friday, with select Fridays being $20. Tickets for other days range from $20-25.

Christmas Town is open on select days from November 24-January 1 from 2-10 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets and to view a calendar to see prices by day.