Teen dies after accidentally shooting himself in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A teenager died Thursday evening after accidentally shooting himself in James City County.

James City County Police say a call reporting the incident was received at 1:27 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and authorities responded to the 1700 block of Skiffes Creek Circle.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was playing around with a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the head.

The boy was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.