Suffolk firefighters treated for pesticide exposure

SUFFOLK, Va. – Nine firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue were treated for pesticide exposure Friday evening after they responded to a commercial fire.

Around 6:22 p.m., dispatchers were notified of smoke coming from the Continental Terminals facility in the 1300 block of Progress Road. No one was at the facility when crews arrived, and firefighters had to force their way into the building.

Upon entry, firefighters encountered a haze they initially thought was smoke but was later determined to be a pesticide that was being used to fog the facility.

The affected firefighters received emergency medical treatment at the scene and were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital for further evaluation.

All of the firefighters were treated and released.

